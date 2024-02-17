‘Modi govt. is trying to stifle functioning of Cong. using I-T Dept.’

February 17, 2024 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has accused the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to thwart the functioning of the Congress through the Income Tax (I-T) Department.

Addressing a press conference at the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee office on Friday, Congress spokesperson Mahima Singh said that attempts were made by the I-T Department to freeze the bank accounts of the party.

The accounts were recovered after the party made an appeal, she said, adding: “The Modi government tried to block the account with the intent to prevent the Congress from functioning during the [Lok Sabha] election. The Centre is working against the spirit of the Constitution and using government machinery to stifle the Opposition parties...”

Calling the NDA government at the Centre a failure, she said that key sectors such as education, agriculture, and defence, and rural employment programmes received less funds in the last ten years.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme had been diluted. Around eight crore people were taken out of the scheme. Farmers are protesting at the borders of Punjab and Haryana. The government has failed to address their issues, she added.

