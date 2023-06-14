Modi ensured social justice in the country through welfare schemes, says Union Minister L. Murugan

June 14, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Puducherry

Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan on Wednesday said the Congress and the DMK only made rhetorical speeches about social justice but it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had implemented schemes for the upliftment of the marginalised sections of society.

Speaking at a programme organised by Puducherry unit of the BJP to highlight the achievements of Mr. Modi, the Union Minister contended that the policies of the Prime Minister were aimed at ensuring social justice. “The Congress and the DMK only talk about social justice but it is Mr. Modi who ensured social justice through implementation of various welfare programmes,” he said.

Listing various development works sanctioned by the Centre for Puducherry, he said the territorial administration was given ₹1,500 crore more as Central assistance. The Centre has also agreed to provide financial assistance for constructing a grade separator and a new Assembly complex.

ADVERTISEMENT

Party president V. Saminathan said the Opposition parties would fail miserably in preventing Mr. Modi from coming back to power. The BJP would come to power with a huge majority and Mr. Modi would be the Prime Minister of the country for the third time.

Home Minister A. Namassivayam, MP (Rajya Sabha), S. Selvaganabathy and party legislators were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.