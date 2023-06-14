ADVERTISEMENT

Modi ensured social justice in the country through welfare schemes, says Union Minister L. Murugan

June 14, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan, along with BJP leaders, addressing a press conference on Monday to explain the achievements of the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR 

Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan on Wednesday said the Congress and the DMK only made rhetorical speeches about social justice but it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had implemented schemes for the upliftment of the marginalised sections of society. 

Speaking at a programme organised by Puducherry unit of the BJP to highlight the achievements of Mr. Modi, the Union Minister contended that the policies of the Prime Minister were aimed at ensuring social justice. “The Congress and the DMK only talk about social justice but it is Mr. Modi who ensured social justice through implementation of various welfare programmes,” he said. 

Listing various development works sanctioned by the Centre for Puducherry, he said the territorial administration was given ₹1,500 crore more as Central assistance. The Centre has also agreed to provide financial assistance for constructing a grade separator and a new Assembly complex.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Party president V. Saminathan said the Opposition parties would fail miserably in preventing Mr. Modi from coming back to power. The BJP would come to power with a huge majority and Mr. Modi would be the Prime Minister of the country for the third time. 

Home Minister A. Namassivayam, MP (Rajya Sabha), S. Selvaganabathy and party legislators were present. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US