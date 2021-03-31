Modi confident of NDA victory in Puducherry

In high spirits: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Puducherry on Tuesday. KUMAR S.S.

31 March 2021 03:36 IST

Denial of ticket to Narayanasamy reflects Congress situation, says the Prime Minister

Predicting a win for the NDA in the Assembly elections in four States and Puducherry, BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the situation of the Congress in the Union Territory is reflected when its former Chief Minister Narayansamy has been denied a ticket.

“I could see a wave in all the four States and one Union Territory. The situation in Puducherry is unique,” he said, referring to the denial of ticket to Mr Narayansamy. “It reflects the condition of Congress. He was denied ticket despite being a loyalist (to Gandhi family) for so many years,” he said, addressing a public meeting at AFT Ground in Puducherry. Terming the previous Congress government in the Union Territory as one of the worst “non- performing” governments, he said the Congress legislators themselves had levelled charges against the Chief Minister and his family. He reiterated the Centre’s commitment for the overall development of the Union Territory by concentrating on infrastructure development, job creation and tourism sector. The region had a tremendous scope in terms of growth in spiritual tourism, he pointed out.

Mr. Modi said the Centre had constructed 6,000 houses under a scheme and another 8,000 were under construction. The Centre had sanctioned ₹2,000 crore worth projects under the Smart City programme, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, AINRC leader and former Chief Minister N. Rangasamy charged that the last five years under Mr. Narayanasamy were the “darkest” in the history of Puducherry and his government had taken the region 10 years backwards.

Candidates belonging to the AIADMK and the BJP were also present at the meeting.