Model Code of Conduct will continue, says Puducherry SEC

The State Election Commissioner made this stand clear in a letter on Friday, after MLAs, cutting across party lines, had called on him to demand the withdrawal of the MCC

Puducherry State Election Commissioner (SEC) Roy P. Thomas has stated that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will continue as the Madras High Court has not stayed the slated local body polls.

Mr. Thomas made his stand clear in a letter addressed to legislators on Friday, after MLAs, cutting across party lines, called on him to demand the withdrawal of the MCC following the direction of the Madras High Court to keep further proceedings in “abeyance.”

The SEC said the notification issued by him announcing the fresh schedule for the polls has been challenged by the High Court. “The matter is sub-judice...The order of court is implemented in letter and spirit and MCC will continue as there is no stay by the High Court. Any further deviation on the election notification cannot be done without the orders of the court,” he said, in the letter.

According to an official, withdrawal of MCC warranted issuance of another notification which would amount to contempt of court as the High Court had directed SEC to keep all further proceedings in “abeyance.”

The MLAs wanted the MCC to be withdrawn as they feel the existence of the code of conduct prevented the government from taking any policy decisions.

In his letter, the SEC also clarified that the reservation and allocation of seats for Backward Classes and Scheduled Tribes was the policy decision of the government. The SEC had no role to play on the provision for reservation of seats. However, the SEC was bound to act upon the rules framed by the government, he added.

“It is the constitutional mandate to conduct election once in five years and in the present case, the Supreme Court has fixed a time-limit for conducting election in the contempt of court proceedings against me. Therefore, it is incumbent upon SEC to conduct the election within the time frame,” he said.