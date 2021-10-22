Model code has become infructuous, says Puducherry SEC

PUDUCHERRY

22 October 2021 22:50 IST

Uncertainty over poll schedule prevails after HC order

Puducherry State Election Commissioner Roy P. Thomas on Friday said the model code of conduct has become “infructuous.”

In a press release, Mr. Thomas said the schedule for the local body polls has become uncertain after the interim order of the High Court.

“According to legal opinion, schedule for local body elections in the Union Territory of Puducherry has become uncertain and consequently it is informed that the model code of conduct has become infructuous,” he said. Ever since the intervention of the Madras High Court in the local body polls on October 12, political party leaders have been demanding its withdrawal.

The model code came into force on October 8 after the SEC announced the new schedule for the polls. As per the announcement, the last date of withdrawal of candidature for the polls in the first phase was October 22.