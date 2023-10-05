Mock tsunami drill carried out in several locations

October 05, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A mock exercise on earthquake and tsunami preparedness was carried out on Wednesday along the coastline of the four regions of the Union Territory under the auspices of the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management in co-ordination with the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) and National Disaster Management Authority, Ministry of Home Affairs.

The drive focused on the coastlines along Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions with the objective of enhancing co-ordination and testing the capabilities of the State and district administration and various stakeholders in quickly disseminating the warning and congregating in the likely affected areas.

According to an official press release, the mock drill provided an opportunity for various line departments to test their preparedness and evacuate people during such eventuality. In Puducherry, the drive was undertaken at Moorthykuppam Pudukuppam, Bahour Taluk; in Karaikal along Karukkalacherry, Akkaraivattam revenue village; in Mahe along Valavil, Parakkal and Poozhithala and in Yanam at Old Rajiv Nagar.

Among those who helmed the exercise were V. Mahadevan, Deputy Collector (Revenue) South in Puducherry, S. Subash, District Collector-in-charge in Karaikal, Shivraj Meena, Regional Administrator in Mahe and R. Mounissamy, Regional Administrator in Yanam.

The drill involved simulation of a scenario of earthquake-tsunami alerts. The chosen scenario was a tsunami warning along with an earthquake of magnitude 9.0 in Nicobar, India at 9.30 a.m. that set off a tsunami along the Indian coast at 11.49 a.m. The Indian Tsunami Early Warning Centre relayed a warning report to the State Emergency Operation Centre which alerted the administration and various stakeholders through wireless, SMS and other means of communication.

This would activate the deployment of Emergency Support Function Teams / Line Departments to assist the administration in the evacuation, search and rescue work in the affected coastal areas and moved residents to relief shelters. Physically challenged persons, sick persons, children and older people were shifted to safer places by stretches/ wheel chairs.

The participating departments included police, fire and rescue services, health, women and child development, civil supplies and transport besides the Indian Coast Guard, NSS Aapda Mitra-trained cadres.

The mock drill coordinated by INCOIS spanned the Eastern coastline, including Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and its exclaves, and the Andamans, covered 42 villages and evacuated 40,000 persons.

