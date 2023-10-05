HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mock tsunami drill carried out in several locations

The mock drill coordinated by INCOIS spanned the Eastern coastline, including Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and its exclaves, and the Andamans, covered 42 villages and evacuated 40,000 persons

October 05, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
A tsunami preparedness drill was carried out in multiple locations across the Union Territory.

A tsunami preparedness drill was carried out in multiple locations across the Union Territory. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A mock exercise on earthquake and tsunami preparedness was carried out on Wednesday along the coastline of the four regions of the Union Territory under the auspices of the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management in co-ordination with the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) and National Disaster Management Authority, Ministry of Home Affairs.

The drive focused on the coastlines along Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions with the objective of enhancing co-ordination and testing the capabilities of the State and district administration and various stakeholders in quickly disseminating the warning and congregating in the likely affected areas.

A tsunami preparedness drill was carried out in multiple locations across the Union Territory.

A tsunami preparedness drill was carried out in multiple locations across the Union Territory. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

According to an official press release, the mock drill provided an opportunity for various line departments to test their preparedness and evacuate people during such eventuality. In Puducherry, the drive was undertaken at Moorthykuppam Pudukuppam, Bahour Taluk; in Karaikal along Karukkalacherry, Akkaraivattam revenue village; in Mahe along Valavil, Parakkal and Poozhithala and in Yanam at Old Rajiv Nagar.

Among those who helmed the exercise were V. Mahadevan, Deputy Collector (Revenue) South in Puducherry, S. Subash, District Collector-in-charge in Karaikal, Shivraj Meena, Regional Administrator in Mahe and R. Mounissamy, Regional Administrator in Yanam.

The drill involved simulation of a scenario of earthquake-tsunami alerts. The chosen scenario was a tsunami warning along with an earthquake of magnitude 9.0 in Nicobar, India at 9.30 a.m. that set off a tsunami along the Indian coast at 11.49 a.m. The Indian Tsunami Early Warning Centre relayed a warning report to the State Emergency Operation Centre which alerted the administration and various stakeholders through wireless, SMS and other means of communication.

This would activate the deployment of Emergency Support Function Teams / Line Departments to assist the administration in the evacuation, search and rescue work in the affected coastal areas and moved residents to relief shelters. Physically challenged persons, sick persons, children and older people were shifted to safer places by stretches/ wheel chairs.

The participating departments included police, fire and rescue services, health, women and child development, civil supplies and transport besides the Indian Coast Guard, NSS Aapda Mitra-trained cadres.

The mock drill coordinated by INCOIS spanned the Eastern coastline, including Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and its exclaves, and the Andamans, covered 42 villages and evacuated 40,000 persons.

Related Topics

Puducherry

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.