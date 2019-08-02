Mock drill on Sunday at Ekkayarkuppam

The Indian Navy in association with the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will hold a mock relief and rescue operation drill in Ekkayarkuppam coastal hamlet in Marakkanam in the district on Sunday.

The exercise to be conducted under the aegis of the Indian Navy will see participation of all national, State and district-level disaster management personnel along with those from armed forces, NDMA, NDRF, NGOs and other civil agencies.

Code named “Cyclone and Urban Flooding”, the exercise is aimed at developing the operational skills of personnel involved in rescue and relief operations during natural calamities, said District Collector L. Subramanian. The exercise aims at synergising the efforts of agencies and build confidence among the people with regards to the capabilities towards mitigation of disasters and support available, especially during natural calamities and floods.

Such exercises provide excellent training to officials, volunteers from NGOs and the public, Mr. Subramanian added. The District Collector, Superintendent of Police and senior officials from various line departments would participate in the mock drill on August 4.