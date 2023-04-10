Mock drill in Puducherry to test hospital preparedness to handle spike in COVID-19 cases

April 10, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Health department on Monday carried out a mock drill to test the readiness of health infrastructure to cope with a potential rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to G. Sriramulu, Health Director, a team of officials inspected the preparedness at the TB and Chest Diseases Hospital, Gorimedu, the Rajiv Gandhi Government Women and Children’s Hospital and select Primary Health Centres.

The check-list that the officials followed, included sufficiency of beds, stocks of medicines, functioning of ventilators and efficiency of oxygen management systems.

The two-day mock drill was conducted on the directive of the Union Health Ministry following a nationwide review convened the other day by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory reported 13 new cases against 11 recoveries in the last 24 hours. All the new cases, which were detected from 168 tests carried out on Sunday, were reported in Puducherry. The test positivity rate was 7.74%.

The number of active cases stood at 273 — nine patients in hospital and 264 in home isolation.