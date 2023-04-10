HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mock drill in Puducherry to test hospital preparedness to handle spike in COVID-19 cases

The two-day drill that focussed on checking sufficiency of beds, stocks of medicines, functioning of ventilators and efficiency of oxygen management systems was carried out on the directive of the Union Health Ministry

April 10, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Health officials inspecting a ward during the nationwide drill conducted at the designated COVID-19 Hospital at Gorimedu, to assess the readiness of health infrastructure, in Puducherry on Monday.

Health officials inspecting a ward during the nationwide drill conducted at the designated COVID-19 Hospital at Gorimedu, to assess the readiness of health infrastructure, in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The Health department on Monday carried out a mock drill to test the readiness of health infrastructure to cope with a potential rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to G. Sriramulu, Health Director, a team of officials inspected the preparedness at the TB and Chest Diseases Hospital, Gorimedu, the Rajiv Gandhi Government Women and Children’s Hospital and select Primary Health Centres.

The check-list that the officials followed, included sufficiency of beds, stocks of medicines, functioning of ventilators and efficiency of oxygen management systems.

The two-day mock drill was conducted on the directive of the Union Health Ministry following a nationwide review convened the other day by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory reported 13 new cases against 11 recoveries in the last 24 hours. All the new cases, which were detected from 168 tests carried out on Sunday, were reported in Puducherry. The test positivity rate was 7.74%.

The number of active cases stood at 273 — nine patients in hospital and 264 in home isolation.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.