Mock drill conducted at GVMCH

Fire and Rescue Services personnel demonstrated various techniques that could be used by hospital staff and attenders of patients in rescuing people in the event of a fire accident, during a drill held at the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital (GVMCH) at Mundiyambakkam on Friday.

District Collector D. Mohan said the drill was held in adherence to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s instruction to take preventive steps to prevent fire accidents.

A team of firefighters from the Villupuram division of the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services conducted the mock drill using a modernised skylift attached to a vehicle. The team, led by District Fire Officer Robin Castro, demonstrated how to rescue patients from the wards in stretchers, douse the flames and rescue the injured and others from the first and second floors of the hospital.

Mr. Mohan said the drill was held to ensure that stringent fire safety norms were in place for a safe working environment and patient care services at all levels. The participants learned about the mechanism of fire formation, fire prevention practices, dealing with different classes of fire, and using portable extinguishers to fight small fires.

The drill, which lasted nearly an hour, was witnessed by the Collector, Superintendent of Police N. Shreenatha and Dean of GVMCH Kundhavi Devi.