PUDUCHERRY

12 October 2021 23:57 IST

The Pondicherry Municipality on Tuesday began sealing mobile phone towers atop buildings after demand notice for payment of licence fees went ignored. A team of officials led by S. Sivakumar, Municipality Commissioner, sealed towers on buildings in Muthialpet, Murungampakkam, Orleanpet, Mudaliarpet and Nellithope.

