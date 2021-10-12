Mobile phone towers sealed

The Pondicherry Municipality on Tuesday began sealing mobile phone towers atop buildings after demand notice for payment of licence fees went ignored. A team of officials led by S. Sivakumar, Municipality Commissioner, sealed towers on buildings in Muthialpet, Murungampakkam, Orleanpet, Mudaliarpet and Nellithope.
