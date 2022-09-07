Mobile phone seized from history-sheeter in Cuddalore Central Prison

ADVERTISEMENT

A mobile phone was seized from ‘Ennore’ Dhanasekaran, 40, a history-sheeter lodged in the Cuddalore Central Prison on Tuesday night.

Following a tip-off, a team led by Cuddalore Central Prison Jailor M. Ezhumalai conducted a search in the Remand Prisoner block where Dhanasekaran is lodged. The team found a mobile phone in his cell and seized it.

This is the second seizure of a cell phone from the history-sheeter in the last one month. A team, led by Assistant Jailor Manikandan, had seized a mobile phone in his cell last month. A Grade I Warder who was issued a Charge Memo for indulging in illegal activities in the Prison conspired with Ennore Dhanasekaran and planned to eliminate the Assistant Jailor by setting fire to his house in the Jail quarters at Keppar Malai subsequently.

Prison department officials said that the cell phone was active and an enquiry was on as to how the Remand Prisoner got the mobile phone. Based on a complaint lodged by the Jailor, the Cuddalore old Town police have booked a case against Dhanasekaran under Section 42 of the Prisons Act, 1894. Further investigations are on.