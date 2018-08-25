Puducherry

Mobile food testing van flagged off

The equipment of the ‘Food Safety on Wheels’ van which can be used to test for basic adulterants.

The equipment of the ‘Food Safety on Wheels’ van which can be used to test for basic adulterants.  

more-in

Can analyse samples on the field

Food Safety on Wheels, a mobile Food testing van of the The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), was launched on Friday in the Legislative Assembly. Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy flagged off the vehicle.

An official said that the van worth ₹30 lakhs was procured by the Government from the Centre to strengthen the food testing system. The van has a state-of-the-art lab, fully equipped to conduct tests for common adulterants in milk, water, edible oils and other items.

The Puducherry Food and Drug Administration will be able to collect samples and generate instant reports of the analysis while on the field, he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Puducherry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 12, 2019 11:32:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/mobile-food-testing-van-flagged-off/article24777364.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY