Mobile food testing van flagged off

Food Safety on Wheels, a mobile Food testing van of the The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), was launched on Friday in the Legislative Assembly. Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy flagged off the vehicle.

An official said that the van worth ₹30 lakhs was procured by the Government from the Centre to strengthen the food testing system. The van has a state-of-the-art lab, fully equipped to conduct tests for common adulterants in milk, water, edible oils and other items.

The Puducherry Food and Drug Administration will be able to collect samples and generate instant reports of the analysis while on the field, he said.