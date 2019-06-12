Mobile food testing lab flagged off

A mobile food testing van of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has started touring the district from Monday. District Collector V. Anbuselvan flagged off the Food Safety on Wheels at the Collectorate complex here.

An official said the van was procured by the government from the Centre to strengthen the food testing system.

The van has a state-of-the-art lab, fully equipped to conduct tests for common adulterants in milk, water, edible oils and other items.

The vehicle will tour various parts of Cuddalore district till June 29, an official said. The mobile lab will also be able to collect samples and generate instant reports of the analysis while on the field.

People can send their complaints on adulteration to the Food Safety Commissioner through WhatsApp at 94440 42322.

The complaints received will be forwarded to the respective districts for further action, the official added.