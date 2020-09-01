Mobile camps revived in U.T. to conduct rapid tests

PUDUCHERRY

01 September 2020 23:59 IST

The Health Department has revived mobile health camps to conduct rapid tests for COVID-19 in Puducherry.

District Collector T. Arun on Tuesday inaugurated the camp at the Primary Health Centre, Mettupalayam. Tests were conducted at PHCs in Reddiyarpalayam, Lawspet and Kosapalayam.

Director of Health and Family Welfare S. Mohan Kumar told The Hindu that antigen-based tests would be conducted in all PHCs.

Those who test negative would undergo a RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) test, he said.

The government recently procured 30,000 antigen testing kits, said a Health Department official.

In view of the lockdown relaxation, the ceiling of 50% and 30% of attendance of Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ staff respectively in all government offices public sector undertakings, boards, corporations, autonomous bodies and societies has been dispensed with, Under Secretary to Government V. Jaisankar said in an order.

All offices would function with full attendance with necessary precautionary measures for COVID-19 preventive works, he said.