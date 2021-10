PUDUCHERRY

28 October 2021 00:11 IST

In a bid to cater to the needs of rural customers, the Puducherry State Cooperative Bank on Wednesday launched mobile ATM service.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy in the presence of Speaker R. Selvam and Agriculture Minister C. Djeakoumar flagged off a mobile ATM. The bank has been providing ATM service for the last five years, an official release said.

Advertising

Advertising