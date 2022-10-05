Mobile app for grievance redressal to be rolled out in Kallakurichi district

Kallakurichi Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath said, the Kallakurichi District Administration has developed a mobile application to help residents to air their grievances and get redressal within a stipulated timeframe. | Photo Credit: S. S. Kumar

ADVERTISEMENT

Registering grievances related to various line Departments in Kallakurichi district could soon become easy. The Kallakurichi District Administration has developed a mobile application that is past the testing stage to enable residents register complaints easily and get redressal within a stipulated time frame. The mobile application that would be available on both Android and ios platforms is expected to be rolled out soon.

“The district has a weekly grievance redressal meeting on Mondays, wherein petitions submitted by the general public are assigned to various line departments. However, there is no follow-up and the status of the action taken on the petitions are not known immediately. This mobile application is aimed at streamlining the existing grievance redressal systems and put in place an escalation matrix where petitions will be automatically escalated to the next level officer if no action is taken on them within the stipulated time frame,” Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath told The Hindu.

The mobile app is an additional platform the administration has created for lodging grievances any time of the week. Residents can register their grievances and track the status also, he said, adding the effort would be to resolve the complaints within a time frame.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mobile app will have a Collector’s desk, My Complaints section, and contact numbers of all officials in the district. Grievances received through multiple channels such as phone calls, CM Cell, elected representatives and WhatsApp will be integrated into the app and a web portal developed by the Administration. The web portal will function alongside the existing portal. The goal is that administration should be citizen centric, transparent and responsive, he explained.

Mr. Jatavath said all the complaints made by the general public would be monitored on a District level dashboard by the Collector. A dedicated team has been put in place to receive complaints through various channels to ensure an integrated complaint redressal mechanism.

Once a grievance is received, it will be assigned to the department concerned and there will be an escalation matrix and the grievance will be automatically escalated to the next level officer. If an official failed to act on a grievance, it will reflect on the dashboard of the Collector. The public can also rate the performance of officers on the action taken as Good, Satisfactory, Bad, and Poor. The petitioners can also reopen the complaint if they rate it as non-satisfactory, he added.