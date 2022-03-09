Mobile app for assisting in treatment of burns

Special Correspondent March 09, 2022 20:03 IST

The app facilitates the appropriate selection of the formula for fluid administration

Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth Vice-Chancellor S.C. Parija (centre) at the launch of a mobile app to assist in treatment of burns injury. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV), which governs the Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, has developed a mobile app to assist in fluid management of burns patients. The app was developed by a team led by N. Ananthakrishnan, Dean of Faculty, at the MGMCRI. According to Dr. Ananthakrishnan, the app enables the automatic computation of Body Surface Area by shading a three dimensional figure and entering the information on the demographics. The app facilitates the appropriate selection of the formula for fluid administration, especially in view of the management of burn injuries, which is a common exigency, by replacing the fluid loss from the body. The app automatically calculates the fluid requirement for the crucial first eight hours following burn injuries, the next sixteen hours and then the next twenty four hours. Formally releasing the indigenous app, ‘SBV – Burns mobile application’ enabled through Google Play Store, S.C. Parija, Vice Chancellor, SBV, said the app would help the medical fraternity in timely management of fluid replacement in burns cases. He added that the product was yet another outcome of SBV’s constant efforts to harness the faculty expertise for holistic output of academics, research and patient care for the larger benefit of the patient community.



