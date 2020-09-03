MNM Puducherry unit president dies after testing positive for COVID-19

PUDUCHERRY

03 September 2020 11:02 IST

M.A.S Subramanian, 70, was a three-time legislator

The president of the Puducherry unit of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and three-time legislator M.A.S Subramanian on Thursday morning, succumbed at a private hospital, where he was admitted for treatment of COVID-19.

Mr. Subramanian, 70, a doctor by qualification, was admitted to the hospital five days ago. He had diabetes as well as hypertension, said a Health Department official.

Advertising

Advertising

Last month, he was re-appointed as president of the Puducherry unit of MNM. Hailing from a family of politicians, Mr. Subramanian, who was formerly with the AIADMK and DMK, had represented Orleanpet and Mudaliarpet constituencies in the Legislative Assembly.