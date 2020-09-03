Puducherry

MNM Puducherry unit president dies after testing positive for COVID-19

M.A.S. Subramanian

M.A.S. Subramanian   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The president of the Puducherry unit of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and three-time legislator M.A.S Subramanian on Thursday morning, succumbed at a private hospital, where he was admitted for treatment of COVID-19.

Mr. Subramanian, 70, a doctor by qualification, was admitted to the hospital five days ago. He had diabetes as well as hypertension, said a Health Department official.

Last month, he was re-appointed as president of the Puducherry unit of MNM. Hailing from a family of politicians, Mr. Subramanian, who was formerly with the AIADMK and DMK, had represented Orleanpet and Mudaliarpet constituencies in the Legislative Assembly.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 3, 2020 11:09:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/mnm-puducherry-unit-president-dies-after-testing-positive-for-covid-19/article32510980.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story