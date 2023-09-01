MMM, PIMS aim to improve healthcare in Chad

September 01, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Madras Medical Mission (MMM) in Chennai, and its sister institution the Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), will collaborate with the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire La Renaissance, an autonomous hospital and medical university in Chad, central Africa, in areas of healthcare, training and research.

A bilateral agreement in this regard was recently signed by Raju George MD, CEO of MMM, and Siniki Fandebnet, Director-General of Renaissance, who is also the Vice President of the Medical Council of Chad, in the presence of Mohalat Hussein Ali, Deputy Director-General and Secretary of the Medical Council of Chad, and Babu Daniel, Principal Advisor, MMM, a press note from PIMS said.

This followed a visit by a delegation to Chad and discussions with the Minister of Public Health and National Solidarity, Abdel-Madjid Abderahm Mahamat, and government officials.

Dr. Raju George said the areas of cooperation included radiology, pathology, laboratory services, cardiology (including interventional cardiology), nephrology (including transplantation), gastroenterology, and infertility. Training of healthcare workers at MMM and PIMS was also firmed up.

MM Philip, Honorary Secretary of MMM and Mr. Daniel hoped that the collaboration in setting up health service management frameworks and protocols was a step towards the self-sufficiency and sustainability of the Chadian healthcare system.

The delegation also called on Hifzur Rehman, the Ambassador of India to the Republic of Chad, during the visit., the note said

