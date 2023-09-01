ADVERTISEMENT

MMM, PIMS aim to improve healthcare in Chad

September 01, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The collaboration in setting up health service management frameworks and protocols is a step towards the self-sufficiency and sustainability of the Chadian healthcare system, say dignitaries

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras Medical Mission (MMM) in Chennai, and its sister institution the Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), will collaborate with the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire La Renaissance, an autonomous hospital and medical university in Chad, central Africa, in areas of healthcare, training and research.

A bilateral agreement in this regard was recently signed by Raju George MD, CEO of MMM, and Siniki Fandebnet, Director-General of Renaissance, who is also the Vice President of the Medical Council of Chad, in the presence of Mohalat Hussein Ali, Deputy Director-General and Secretary of the Medical Council of Chad, and Babu Daniel, Principal Advisor, MMM, a press note from PIMS said.

This followed a visit by a delegation to Chad and discussions with the Minister of Public Health and National Solidarity, Abdel-Madjid Abderahm Mahamat, and government officials.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Raju George said the areas of cooperation included radiology, pathology, laboratory services, cardiology (including interventional cardiology), nephrology (including transplantation), gastroenterology, and infertility. Training of healthcare workers at MMM and PIMS was also firmed up.

MM Philip, Honorary Secretary of MMM and Mr. Daniel hoped that the collaboration in setting up health service management frameworks and protocols was a step towards the self-sufficiency and sustainability of the Chadian healthcare system.

The delegation also called on Hifzur Rehman, the Ambassador of India to the Republic of Chad, during the visit., the note said

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US