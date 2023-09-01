HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MMM, PIMS aim to improve healthcare in Chad

The collaboration in setting up health service management frameworks and protocols is a step towards the self-sufficiency and sustainability of the Chadian healthcare system, say dignitaries

September 01, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras Medical Mission (MMM) in Chennai, and its sister institution the Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), will collaborate with the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire La Renaissance, an autonomous hospital and medical university in Chad, central Africa, in areas of healthcare, training and research.

A bilateral agreement in this regard was recently signed by Raju George MD, CEO of MMM, and Siniki Fandebnet, Director-General of Renaissance, who is also the Vice President of the Medical Council of Chad, in the presence of Mohalat Hussein Ali, Deputy Director-General and Secretary of the Medical Council of Chad, and Babu Daniel, Principal Advisor, MMM, a press note from PIMS said.

This followed a visit by a delegation to Chad and discussions with the Minister of Public Health and National Solidarity, Abdel-Madjid Abderahm Mahamat, and government officials.

Dr. Raju George said the areas of cooperation included radiology, pathology, laboratory services, cardiology (including interventional cardiology), nephrology (including transplantation), gastroenterology, and infertility. Training of healthcare workers at MMM and PIMS was also firmed up.

MM Philip, Honorary Secretary of MMM and Mr. Daniel hoped that the collaboration in setting up health service management frameworks and protocols was a step towards the self-sufficiency and sustainability of the Chadian healthcare system.

The delegation also called on Hifzur Rehman, the Ambassador of India to the Republic of Chad, during the visit., the note said

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.