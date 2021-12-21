MLAs protest against move to sell land belonging to Ponfab

Sale aimed at settling loans to the tune of ₹8.33 crore

The MLAs belonging to the DMK, Congress and an Independent MLA on Monday staged a protest in front of the clock tower at Muthialpet against the territorial government’s move to sell the land belonging to Ponfab for settlement of bank loans.

The Pondicherry Cooperative Handloom Export Development Project, popularly known as Ponfab, was established in the 1980s to cater to the overseas markets. But the handloom weavers’ body is now in a financial crisis.

The government had proposed to sell an expanse of 28,500 square feet in Mudaliarpet, to settle bank dues to the tune of ₹8.33 crore.

Protesting against the move, Leader of Opposition R. Siva, DMK MLAs — Annibal Kennedy, L. Sambath and R. Senthil Kumar, Congress MLA M. Vaithinathan and Independent MLA J. Prakash Kumar staged an agitation demanding the government to drop the proposal for sale.

Modernise undertaking

Leading the demonstration, Mr. Siva urged the Puducherry Government to drop the move and take steps to modernise the undertaking.

Meanwhile, members of the AIADMK, led by former MLA Vaiyapuri Manikandan, picketed the office of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies in Thattanchavady to register their protest against the move.