Puducherry

MLA writes to DGP on filling up of vacancies at police station in Puducherry

Muthialpet legislator Vayyapuri Manikantan on Wednesday requested Director General of Police Balaji Srivastava to fill up vacancies in Muthialpet Police station on a priority basis.

In a letter to Mr. Srivastava, the MLA said as many as 32 posts, including that of woman sub inspector, are lying vacant in the police station. Due to lack of sufficient manpower, the police station was not able to perform its tasks, he said.

People of his constituency were living in constant fear after a spate in crimes, he said urging the DGP to fill up vacancies in the police station immediately.

