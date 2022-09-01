MLA threatens to resign if government sinks borewells

BJP legislator say he will soon write to Prime Minister and Chief Minister

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
September 01, 2022 19:39 IST

Parliamentary Secretary to the Puducherry Chief Minister A. John Kumar has threatened to resign from the Assembly if the government goes ahead with the proposal to sink more borewells for a drinking water project. 

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, the BJP legislator said he would soon write to the Prime Minister and Chief Minister requesting them not to proceed with the borewell project.

Mr. Kumar said the French Development Agency-assisted drinking water project for the Union Territory would be a disaster as it involved sinking of more borewells. The plan was to source water by digging wells on river beds, he said.

He suggested use of funds provided by the FDA to desilt ponds, lakes and for assisting people to establish rainwater harvesting facility at every house. “I will oppose the construction of borewells and I am even ready to approach the court. If nothing works out, I will resign as MLA, “ he said. 

