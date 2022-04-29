MLA stages protest in Puducherry

Independent legislator Nehru alias Kuppusamy along with his supporters on Friday staged a demonstration on Anna Salai against illegal construction on a government poramboke land. Movement of traffic on the busy stretch got disrupted due to the agitation.

He staged the demonstration to highlight the alleged political patronage for the construction of a multi-storey building opposite Anna Statue. The legislator said the land meant for construction of facilities for a government school was encroached. The building was constructed violating rules prescribed by the Pondicherry Planning Authority.