MLA, residents protest against Lt. Governor

18 November 2020 00:18 IST

Residents of Pathukannu, led by ruling congress MLA E. Theepainthan, on Tuesday resorted to a road roko at Pathukannu in his constituency of Oussudu to protest against what he alleged the attitude of Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi to impede development of sports and other constructive works in the Union Territory.

Mr. Theepainthan said that the cricket stadium in Thuthipet had been visualised by the Cricket Association of Puducherry to encourage the sporting spirit of the youth.

But Ms. Bedi who has hatred towards the territorial government was putting obstacles in the construction of the stadium. He said the Cricket Association of Puducherry was inclined towards bringing out good sportsmen but Ms. Bedi was standing in the development of sports. The agitators also raised slogans against Ms. Bedi. Police intervened and pacified them, following which they withdrew their protest.

