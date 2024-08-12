MLA calls for increasing manpower at cybercrime unit

Independent MLA G. Nehru has urged the government to increase staffing at the cybercrime unit of Puducherry Police.

In a statement, Mr. Nehru said the cybercrime, which was already doing a good job of cracking down on cybercrimes and raising public awareness, could raise its efficiency if more recruits were provided.

At present, it is understood that lack of manpower is constraining the unit from expanding its operations, Mr. Nehru said. Equipping them with more staff would considerably raise their efficacy especially as cybercrimes were on the rise, he added.

The MLA called for adoption of a system such as the one followed in Tamil Nadu where minor offences are dealt at local police stations leaving the cybercrime division to take up more serious crimes of online embezzlement. At present, even for relatively minor complaints, people from distant places like Mannadipet or Bahour had to come all the way to the main office in Gorimedu, he said.

