GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MLA calls for increasing manpower at cybercrime unit

Published - August 12, 2024 10:53 pm IST - Puducherry:

The Hindu Bureau

Independent MLA G. Nehru has urged the government to increase staffing at the cybercrime unit of Puducherry Police.

In a statement, Mr. Nehru said the cybercrime, which was already doing a good job of cracking down on cybercrimes and raising public awareness, could raise its efficiency if more recruits were provided.

At present, it is understood that lack of manpower is constraining the unit from expanding its operations, Mr. Nehru said. Equipping them with more staff would considerably raise their efficacy especially as cybercrimes were on the rise, he added.

The MLA called for adoption of a system such as the one followed in Tamil Nadu where minor offences are dealt at local police stations leaving the cybercrime division to take up more serious crimes of online embezzlement. At present, even for relatively minor complaints, people from distant places like Mannadipet or Bahour had to come all the way to the main office in Gorimedu, he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.