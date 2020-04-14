MLA booked again for lockdown violation in Puducherry

After the lockdown was imposed in the country with an attempt to stem the spread of COVID-19, the territorial police have registered a case against ruling Congress legislator A. John Kumar for the second time for violating prohibitory orders, on Monday evening.

The Orleanpet police have registered a case against Mr. Kumar under section 269, 188 of Indian Penal Code and also 51 (b) of the Disaster Management Act 2005 read with 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 for defying the lockdown.

Police acted against the legislator for distributing rice to a large gathering of people near his house.

According to police, around 150 persons had gathered near the house of Mr. Kumar at Savaripadayatchi Street, Nellithope on Monday evening, to collect rice bags.

The police,on March 26, had registered a similar case against Mr. Kumar for distributing vegetable kits to a gathering near his house. As per the lockdown stipulations, a gathering of more than four people was prohibited in public places, police said.

The police had also registered cases against Independent legislator V. Ramachandran, representing Mahe, and nominated member of the Assembly belonging to BJP V. Saminathan under similar offences in the past 21-days.