ADVERTISEMENT

Missing patta records justifies CBI probe into temple land scam: CPI

June 29, 2023 08:17 am | Updated 08:17 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Reiterating the demand for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into Kamatchiamman temple land grabbing case , Communist Party of India (CPI) secretary A. M Saleem said an investigation by the Central agency was all the more justified after the latest reports of deletion of records related to patta from the computers of Survey and Land Records Department.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said the CB-CID had arrested 13 persons, including a sub-registrar, in connection with the land grabbing case. The police are also searching for a few other officials in the Revenue Department to question their role in the case.

“Now when the temple land scam is becoming a major issue, reports have surfaced about vanishing of 20,000 patta details from the computer records of Survey and Land Records Department. The records pertaining to 2021 - 2023 seems to be missing. Only a probe by CBI could bring out the truth. The party has also demanded transfer of all officials from the Revenue Department. The department has become a place for scamsters,” Mr Saleem charged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The CPI has asked the government to oppose the anticipatory bail petition moved by officials who are suspects in the temple land scam, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US