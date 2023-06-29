Missing patta records justifies CBI probe into temple land scam: CPI

June 29, 2023 08:17 am | Updated 08:17 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Reiterating the demand for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into Kamatchiamman temple land grabbing case , Communist Party of India (CPI) secretary A. M Saleem said an investigation by the Central agency was all the more justified after the latest reports of deletion of records related to patta from the computers of Survey and Land Records Department.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said the CB-CID had arrested 13 persons, including a sub-registrar, in connection with the land grabbing case. The police are also searching for a few other officials in the Revenue Department to question their role in the case.

“Now when the temple land scam is becoming a major issue, reports have surfaced about vanishing of 20,000 patta details from the computer records of Survey and Land Records Department. The records pertaining to 2021 - 2023 seems to be missing. Only a probe by CBI could bring out the truth. The party has also demanded transfer of all officials from the Revenue Department. The department has become a place for scamsters,” Mr Saleem charged.

The CPI has asked the government to oppose the anticipatory bail petition moved by officials who are suspects in the temple land scam, he said.