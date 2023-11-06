Missing mobile phones traced

November 06, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Deputy Inspector General of Police Brijendra Kumar Yadav on Monday said that around 60 missing mobile phones, worth around ₹12 lakh, have been traced.

He handed over the traced mobile phones to the owners at a press conference.

The mobile phones were missing since last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cyber Crime Police Station has registered 17 cases in the last two months. Of the total cyber cases registered, three were related to crime against women. In the last two months, people have lost more than ₹2 crore in online frauds. A sum of ₹25 lakh has been recovered so far, a release here said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.