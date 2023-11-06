ADVERTISEMENT

Missing mobile phones traced

November 06, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Brijendra Kumar Yadav, handing over traced missing mobile phones to the owners at Police Headquarters in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Deputy Inspector General of Police Brijendra Kumar Yadav on Monday said that around 60 missing mobile phones, worth around ₹12 lakh, have been traced.

He handed over the traced mobile phones to the owners at a press conference.

The mobile phones were missing since last month.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cyber Crime Police Station has registered 17 cases in the last two months. Of the total cyber cases registered, three were related to crime against women. In the last two months, people have lost more than ₹2 crore in online frauds. A sum of ₹25 lakh has been recovered so far, a release here said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US