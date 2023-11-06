HamberMenu
Missing mobile phones traced

November 06, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Inspector General of Police, Brijendra Kumar Yadav, handing over traced missing mobile phones to the owners at Police Headquarters in Puducherry.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Brijendra Kumar Yadav, handing over traced missing mobile phones to the owners at Police Headquarters in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Deputy Inspector General of Police Brijendra Kumar Yadav on Monday said that around 60 missing mobile phones, worth around ₹12 lakh, have been traced.

He handed over the traced mobile phones to the owners at a press conference.

The mobile phones were missing since last month.

The Cyber Crime Police Station has registered 17 cases in the last two months. Of the total cyber cases registered, three were related to crime against women. In the last two months, people have lost more than ₹2 crore in online frauds. A sum of ₹25 lakh has been recovered so far, a release here said.

