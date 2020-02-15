Puducherry

Minor fire in transformer on Eswaran Koil Street

Workers repairing the transformer on Friday.

Workers repairing the transformer on Friday.   | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

A minor fire in an electricity transformer on Eswaran Koil Street created panic among road users and shop owners.

According to an Electricity Department official, the fire may have caused from an unextinguished cigarette butt thrown by some person. Fire and Rescue Services personnel doused the blaze by dumping sand on the transformer.

The official said had the fire not been contained immediately the transformer would have erupted, resulting in the spread of hot fuel in the area. Traffic was immediately blocked from Bharathi Street and Mahatma Gandhi Road.

