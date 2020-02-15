Minor fire in transformer on Eswaran Koil Street

A minor fire in an electricity transformer on Eswaran Koil Street created panic among road users and shop owners.
According to an Electricity Department official, the fire may have caused from an unextinguished cigarette butt thrown by some person. Fire and Rescue Services personnel doused the blaze by dumping sand on the transformer.
The official said had the fire not been contained immediately the transformer would have erupted, resulting in the spread of hot fuel in the area. Traffic was immediately blocked from Bharathi Street and Mahatma Gandhi Road.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.