Puducherry

Ministry’s Technology Centre to train people

The Technology Centre of Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, will function at Kalapet, near the Pondicherry University.

‘Cater to start-ups’

The centre, being established in a 10 acre land, would help medium and small-scale industries in product development and testing.

It would cater to the needs of new start-ups and help them gain the status of multi-national companies, said a senior official.

“The centre would help in training at least 20,000 trainees in the next five years. The training would make them employable in industry by designing market-driven courses. It will specialise in tool room, Computer Numerical Control (CNC) manufacturing, industrial and process automation and 3D manufacturing. It will work as a single-point centre in promoting start-ups,” the official said.


