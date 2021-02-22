Ministry of MSME establishing technology centre in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

22 February 2021 00:46 IST

Facility will foster growth of local MSMEs, start-ups: Meghwal

The Ministry of MSME is establishing a world-class technology centre in Puducherry to technically promote, aid and foster the growth of local MSMEs and start-ups, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister for Water Resources and River Development, has said.

The Minister, who undertook a visit to the MSME Technology Centre here on Saturday, said the State-of-the-art centre would generate world-leading multinational enterprises in this part of the country.

Modern facilities

Mr. Meghwal noted that the centre, set up on an investment of about ₹120 crore from the MSME Ministry, was equipped with modern facilities. He inspected the mechanical training and production facilities, forthcoming printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing facilities, electronic testing and calibration facilities and mechanical testing and metrology and the CAD/CAM Lab.

Mr. Meghwal singled out for commendation the new start-up in incubation, ‘Caruna Assessibility’ of the Technology Centre, for prototyping import substitution products which ties in with the Atmanirbhar Bharat Campaign.

Amit Nain, Deputy General Manager of the technology centre, briefed the Minister on the available and upcoming facilities and the skill development courses run by the centre.

Skill development

It was pointed out that the centre was offering several skill development programmes. The National Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation is sponsoring a skill development training programme for SC/ST candidates with ₹3000 stipend for ITI/diploma holders/BE/B.Tech candidates.

The courses included CNC programming, AutoCAD, Pro-E, Catia, Ansys, Unigraphics, Master cam and Autodesk Ultimate. These courses are available for the general category students for full fee.