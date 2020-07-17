Ministry of Home Affairs gives nod for presentation of Puducherry budget

With the Union Ministry of Home Affairs giving its nod for the budget estimate prepared by the territorial administration, the Legislative Assembly will be convened shortly to present the annual budget for 2020-21.
“The budget estimate has been approved by the MHA paving way for presenting the budget in the Assembly. We received the clearance on Thursday evening. A short-duration session will be convened in a few days to present the budget,” a senior official told The Hindu.
Before convening the Assembly, the Cabinet will meet to finalise the customary address of the Lieutenant Governor and draft of the budget speech.
The cabinet was convened on July 10 to finalise the L-G’s address and budget speech but concluded without discussing the agenda listed for the meeting after the government came to know that MHA approval was not received for presenting the budget.
The Assembly passed a vote on account of ₹2,042 crore on March 30 for a period of three months. The expenditure sanction by the Assembly was till June 30.
