Ministry of Corporate Affairs issues public advisory for Nidhi companies operating in non-banking finance space

May 04, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Registrar of Companies in Puducherry has circulated a new Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) public advisory for Nidhi companies as part of recent measures to tighten the rules of these entities operating in the non-banking finance space.

The advisory note lists the do’s and don’ts of such companies, which are stipulated to have an object in the Memorandum of Association of only cultivating the habit of thrift and savings amongst its members, receiving deposits from, and lending to, its members only, for their mutual benefit.

The Nidhi entities are prohibited from carrying on the business of chit fund, hire purchase finance, leasing finance, insurance or acquisition of securities issued by anybody corporate. They are barred from issuing preference shares, debentures or any other debt instrument by any name or in any form whatsoever.

The MCA has barred Nidhi entities from accepting deposits from or lend to any person, other than its members, pledge any of the assets lodged by its members as security, accept deposits from or lend money to anybody corporate, or enter any partnership arrangement in its borrowing or lending activities.

A Nidhi company cannot raise loans from banks or financial institutions or any other source for the purpose of advancing loans to its members or admit a body corporate or trust as a member.

The MCA advisory categorically stated that the Central government does not undertake any responsibility for the financial soundness of, or the correctness of, any of the statement or the representations made, or opinions expressed by a Nidhi company. The deposits accepted by such an entity are not insured and the repayment of deposits is not guaranteed by either the Central government or the Reserve Bank of India, the advisory said.