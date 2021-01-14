Puducherry

Minister’s day-night agitation at Assembly enters fourth day

Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy’s day-night agitation seeking an audience with Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi to resolve around 15 issues concerning his ministry entered the fourth day on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Minister said he would continue with the agitation on the portico of the Assembly till the issues are resolved.

The Minister said he has decided not to celebrate Pongal as a mark of solidarity with employees of societies working for several months without salary.

The salary could not be provided to around 10,000 people because of reluctance on the part of the Lt. Governor to clear the files, he told reporters.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 14, 2021 12:45:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/ministers-day-night-agitation-at-assembly-enters-fourth-day/article33571959.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY