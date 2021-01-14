Minister’s day-night agitation at Assembly enters fourth day

Protest to continue till the issues are resolved: Kandasamy

Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy’s day-night agitation seeking an audience with Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi to resolve around 15 issues concerning his ministry entered the fourth day on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Minister said he would continue with the agitation on the portico of the Assembly till the issues are resolved.

The Minister said he has decided not to celebrate Pongal as a mark of solidarity with employees of societies working for several months without salary.

The salary could not be provided to around 10,000 people because of reluctance on the part of the Lt. Governor to clear the files, he told reporters.