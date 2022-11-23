Ministerial staff stage protest against government move to fill vacancies through direct recruitment

November 23, 2022 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Ministerial Staff on Wednesday resorted to an agitation demanding filling up of Assistant posts through promotion.

They staged a demonstration after taking casual leave despite a warning issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms. They wanted the government to abandon the plan to fill the Assistant posts through direct recruitment. The staff wanted their promotions to be considered to fill the Assistant posts.

Under Secretary to Government V. Jaishankar had on Tuesday directed the Heads of Departments not to grant leave for the Ministerial Staff unless for any emergency situation.