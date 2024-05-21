Ministerial staff petition authorities against DPAR stance on recruitment mode

In a move that has been dubbed bizarre and undermining the State’s authority over service matters by a section of government employees, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), appears to have argued against its own mandate for framing recruitment rules by passing the buck to Central bodies in an affidavit at the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT).

The DPAR’s affidavit, was in response to a challenge in the CAT by the Puducherry Unified Ministerial Staff Association of the 2011 Amendment to the Recruitment Rules, 2005, that significantly reduced the proportion of promotion posts in administrative cadre of assistant — a post that is placed above the entry level position of Lower Division Clerk and Upper Division Clerk, and a rung below the post of Superintendent.

The Association has, in the petitions to the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary, sought urgent and appropriate measures in the matter as such an affidavit in a court of law could set a wrong precedent, and potentially, hold far-reaching consequences for the government’s agency over service matters.

According to the Association, the piquant situation has arisen at the CAT forum with the DPAR pleading that it lacked the authority to grant relief to the employees, and shifting all the power in the matter to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). This is contrary to long-established procedure for DPAR to frame recruitment rules for all Group B posts and forward them to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) after the approval of the Lt. Governor. Once approved by the UPSC, the rules are notified with the L-G’s assent in the gazette.

“The DPAR’s submission is a whimsical one and virtually foregoes its inherent prerogative when the Constitutional body itself states that such authority (to grant reliefs) may lie with the Administrative Department,” A. Rajendran, general secretary of the Puducherry Unified Ministerial Staff Association, told The Hindu.

The UPSC, whose response was sought by the CAT while hearing the dispute, had declared that the reliefs sought in the original application can be considered/granted by the concerned Administrative Department.

The UPSC, which stated that it has no role in this regard, also made clear that its role was of an advisory body that renders advice only when a proposal for amendment to Recruitment Rules is brought before it by the Administrative Department. It is for the government of Puducherry to initiate the proposal for review/amendment of recruitment rules for the post of Assistant, if required.

“Unfortunately, the DPAR, instead of complying with the UPSC advice, has muddied the waters further with another submission that amounts to confronting the UPSC position and preaching Constitutional provisions to the Apex body”, said Mr. Rajendran.

At the crux of the dispute is the DPAR’s revision of the 2005 mode of recruitment of Assistants that earmarked 80% posts for promotion and 20% through competitive exam. The amendment envisaged filling vacancies in a ratio of 60% promotion; 20% direct recruitment; 20% Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE).

Though the government had set aside the implementation of the revised rules following a spate of objections, including from the Association, in a departure from a decade-old policy, the DPAR had revived the LDCE mode to fill the cadre posts.

In 2023, the Association approached the CAT with a prayer to set aside the flawed recruitment rules, and to implement 100% promotion to the post of Assistant on the basis of five years of qualifying service in the post of Upper Division Clerk (UDC). It also alleged that UPSC approval for the 2011 Recruitment Rules came about from misrepresenting future projections for feeder grade posts of UDC and vacancies in Assistant cadre.

The Association contends that the Assistant cadre is a feeder post of UDC to be wholly filled through promotion by giving weightage to experience gained in different departments with reduction of qualifying service to five years. Moreover, this aligns with protection clauses stipulated by the 5th Pay Commission recommendations of 1996 and the DoPT’s set of parameters that disapprove of direct recruitment at successive levels, it said.

