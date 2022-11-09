Ministerial Staff Association opposes direct recruitment to fill vacancies

ADVERTISEMENT

The Puducherry Unified Ministerial Staff Association on Wednesday alleged that vested interests were indulging in a ‘misinformation campaign’ over the measures being taken by the Government to fill up vacant posts of Assistants in various departments. In a press release, R. Ramakrishnan, secretary of the Association said that for the last 10 years the government had been filling vacant posts of Assistants by promotions.

However, some vested interests have been indulging in a misinformation campaign that vacancies to Assistant-level posts should be filled only through direct recruitment, he said. The Association is against direct recruitment. Any such move to fill up posts through direct recruitment would cause administrative dislocation as the persons would have no experience in administrative matters and this would also deprive the locals of the opportunities to join government services, Mr. Ramakrishnan said.

The Association contended that those who had been working in the posts of Lower Division and Upper Division Clerks would stagnate without seeing promotion. Hence, there should be no direct recruitment for posts of Assistants, he added.