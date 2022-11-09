Ministerial Staff Association opposes direct recruitment to fill vacancies

Such move will cause administrative dislocation as the persons will have no experience in administrative matters and this will also deprive the locals of opportunities to join government services, says Association Secretary

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
November 09, 2022 19:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Puducherry Unified Ministerial Staff Association on Wednesday alleged that vested interests were indulging in a ‘misinformation campaign’ over the measures being taken by the Government to fill up vacant posts of Assistants in various departments. In a press release, R. Ramakrishnan, secretary of the Association said that for the last 10 years the government had been filling vacant posts of Assistants by promotions.

However, some vested interests have been indulging in a misinformation campaign that vacancies to Assistant-level posts should be filled only through direct recruitment, he said. The Association is against direct recruitment. Any such move to fill up posts through direct recruitment would cause administrative dislocation as the persons would have no experience in administrative matters and this would also deprive the locals of the opportunities to join government services, Mr. Ramakrishnan said.

The Association contended that those who had been working in the posts of Lower Division and Upper Division Clerks would stagnate without seeing promotion. Hence, there should be no direct recruitment for posts of Assistants, he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app