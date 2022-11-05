Minister writes to Centre on modifying livestock scheme

Agriculture Minister writes to Union Minister urging the Centre to consider the land scarcity in the Union Territory and modify the scheme allowing farmers to establish a farm with a capacity to raise 50 milch cows

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
November 05, 2022 20:03 IST

Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar has urged the Union Government to modify two Breed Multiplication Farm schemes to suit the land availability of the Union Territory.

In a letter to the Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry L. Murugan, Mr. Djeacoumar said the scheme allowed farmers to get subsidy for establishing breed multiplication farm with the capacity of 200 milch animals.

Considering the scarcity of land available in the Union Territory, the Centre should modify the scheme allowing farmers to establish the farm with a capacity to raise 50 milch cows. The subsidy amount could be worked out accordingly, he said.

He also urged the Centre to consider the Union Territory for implementing a pilot project under Accelerated Breed Improvement Programme. The Union Territory has around 118 functional primary milk cooperative societies and hence the project could be implemented by providing 100 per cent subsidy, the letter said.

The Minister also thanked the Centre for sanctioning three mobile veterinary units for the region.

