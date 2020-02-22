Minister threatens to file case against L-G

PUDUCHERRY

22 February 2020 10:39 IST

He accuses Bedi of blocking funds

Accusing Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi of blocking funds set aside for his departments, Minister for Health Malladi Krishna Rao on Friday said he would file a case against Ms. Bedi for working against the interests of people in the Union Territory.

Addressing a press conference, the Minister said the L-G had deliberately blocked funds and delayed projects pertaining to his departmentis, especially the schemes meant for the Yanam region.

The Minister said the Centre had sanctioned ₹137 crore for constructing a flood wall in Yanam after approving the project in June, 2018, and on an estimate prepared by a consultant appointed by the Centre. “The estimate is fully prepared by the Centre. We don’t have any role in the project preparation. Even then, the Lt. Governor has taken a stand that she will not allow the territorial administration to undertake the work. We are fine with even the Centre directly taking up the work,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The Centre had sanctioned ₹26 crore for setting up an engineering college in Yanam in 2018. Of the total amount, a sum of ₹7.8 crore was released. After waiting for over a year, the Lt. Governor gave expenditure sanction last month. Mr. Rao also cited the delay in getting sanction for spiritual tourism projects and the setting up of Tagore Cultural Centre.

Recalling statements made by Ms. Bedi in the past, claiming that Island 5 in Yanam belonged to Andhra Pradesh, the Minister said a joint survey by the Collectors of East Godavari and Puducherry revealed that the Island belonged to the Union Territory. “Thanks to the Lt. Governor, we got additional 185 metre of land from AP when we surveyed,” he said.

Referring to the decision of the CBI not to proceed with the investigation against six government officials allegedly involved in the 2017 medical admissions scam, the Minister said the government had maintained from the beginning that officials are not guilty.

The Minister said a bill would be enacted in the next Assembly session, making it mandatory for three medical colleges to part with 50% of the MBBS seats under government quota.

He also said he had sent a defamation notice to suspended Congress legislator N. Danavelou seeking an apology for raising corruption charges against him.