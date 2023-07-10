Minister stresses the need for sea protection wall in Puducherry

July 10, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan has stressed the need for construction of sea protection wall on the Northern and Southern coastal hamlets of Puducherry.

Making the demand at the National Fish Farmers Day meet held at Mamallapuram on Monday, the Minister said the construction of sea protection wall was necessary to prevent coastal erosion. He also stressed the need for a scientific study for opening Malattar River mouth at Pannithittu fishing village. The copy of the Minister’s speech was released to the media in Puducherry by his office.

He also urged the Ministry of Fisheries to sanction three more fish landing centres in Puducherry. The Minister sought upgradation of the existing fishing harbour at Karaikal and construction fish landing centres at Karaikal Medu and Pattinacherry.

Thanking the Ministry for giving project approval for a sum of ₹189. 40 crore under the Prime Minister Matsya Sampada Yojajan (PMMSY) scheme, he said so far ₹23. 24 crore had been utilised. Of the total ₹189. 40 crore, the share of Central government would be around ₹156.90 crore.

There were some hurdles in the implementation of certain components of the scheme. Now execution of the scheme has gained momentum, he said.

The Minister has sought relaxation of norms to provide assistance for acquisition of deep sea fishing vessel for traditional fishermen under PMSSY.

Explaining the initiatives of Puducherry government, the Minister said around ₹10. 29 crore has been provided to 18,702 fishermen to compensate the livelihood loss during the fishing ban period. The government had decided to increase the ban assistance to ₹6,500 per family from the current financial year, the Minister said.