Minister stresses need for library at Kizhoor memorial

Agriculture Minister C. Djeacoumar paying floral tributes at the Kizhoor monument near Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Agriculture Minister C. Djeacoumar has highlighted the need to establish a library at Kizhoor memorial to help visitors understand the importance of the place in Puducherry’s struggle for Independence from French rule.

He was addressing a gathering of freedom fighters at Kizhoor on Friday after hoisting the national flag at the memorial to mark the De Jure anniversary, held annually on August 16 to commemorate the legal transfer of French territories to India on this day in 1962.

“Kizhoor has played a great role in the Union Territory’s freedom struggle. Our younger generation are not aware of the freedom struggle. The memorial should have a library, and the names of everyone who voted in favour of the transfer of power from the French to the Indian government should be highlighted at Kizhoor,” he said.

Concurring with the views of the Minister, Speaker R. Selvam said the names of 170 people who voted in favour of the merger would be inscribed on the wall surrounding the upcoming 100-foot-tall pole for the national flag on Beach Road.

When Mr. Djeacoumar and Mr. Selvam arrived at the memorial, the territorial police gave a guard of honour. They also honoured some of the freedom fighters.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, who was scheduled to hoist the flag, could not turn up because of personal reasons. Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, Director-General of Police Manoj Kumar Lal and District Collector E. Vallavan were among those present for the flag hoisting. Home Minister A. Namassivayam visited the memorial around noon, and participated in an annadhanam.

Kizhoor witnessed a historic referendum rejecting French rule. Following negotiations, India and France issued a joint statement on October 13, 1954, announcing a procedure for deciding the status of the French settlements. On October 18, 1954, the elected members of the Representative Assembly and the municipal councillors of Pondicherry and Karaikal took part in a referendum at Kizhoor.

Of the 178 members who participated in the referendum, 170 favoured the merger of the French Indian territories with India. This led to an agreement on the de facto transfer of French territories to India, which was signed in New Delhi. France transferred its last four territories - Pondicherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam - to India on November 1, 1954. And, on August 16, 1962, the French government conceded the merger of Pondicherry and other French establishments through De Jure Transfer.