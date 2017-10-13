Minister sets rider for meeting Kiran Bedi

Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy on Thursday said he was ready to meet the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi provided she agreed to approve the Cabinet decision to waive off loan taken by farmers from cooperative societies.

Addressing the media after a review of Special Component Plan for Scheduled Castes, the Minister said he would abide by Ms. Bedi’s request to meet her if she agreed to waive off farm loan and also to provide financial assistance to SC students.

Ms. Bedi had invited Mr. Kandasamy to Raj Nivas after the Minister wrote to the Chief Minister announcing his decision to hold a dharna in Delhi to protest against the Lt. Governor’s alleged interference in the day-to-day administrative matters.

The Minister said of ₹285 crore sanctioned under SCP fund, ₹76 crore was spent till September, he said.

The meeting had decided to speed up utilisation of funds, he added.