Minister sets rider for meeting Kiran Bedi

Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy on Thursday said he was ready to meet the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi provided she agreed to approve the Cabinet decision to waive off loan taken by farmers from cooperative societies.
Addressing the media after a review of Special Component Plan for Scheduled Castes, the Minister said he would abide by Ms. Bedi’s request to meet her if she agreed to waive off farm loan and also to provide financial assistance to SC students.
Ms. Bedi had invited Mr. Kandasamy to Raj Nivas after the Minister wrote to the Chief Minister announcing his decision to hold a dharna in Delhi to protest against the Lt. Governor’s alleged interference in the day-to-day administrative matters.
The Minister said of ₹285 crore sanctioned under SCP fund, ₹76 crore was spent till September, he said.
The meeting had decided to speed up utilisation of funds, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor